DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

DTE traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. 1,434,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.