DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

DTE stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.81.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

