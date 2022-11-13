Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DUK. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

