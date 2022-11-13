Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

