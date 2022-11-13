DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $123,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

