E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSP. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
E.W. Scripps Stock Performance
E.W. Scripps stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $23.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.W. Scripps (SSP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.