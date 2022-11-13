E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSP. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,652.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

