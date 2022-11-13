EAC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $209.25 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00004152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $209.25 million and approximately $9,191.67 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00356562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023018 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018685 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.69178764 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,611.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

