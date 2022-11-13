Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock worth $93,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $774.75 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.