Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147,279 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 5.03% of Everi worth $73,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 163,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Everi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,784 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Everi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,664,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Everi by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,424,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 146,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.41. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

