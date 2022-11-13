Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $117,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $362.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.12 and its 200 day moving average is $333.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

