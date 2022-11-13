Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $84.08 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 324,398 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $84,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.10.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

