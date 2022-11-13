Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Ulta Beauty worth $125,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $430.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.03. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

