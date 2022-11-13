Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $78.26 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 821,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,264,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Datadog as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Datadog by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Datadog by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Datadog by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,302. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $82.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

