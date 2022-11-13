Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 229,770 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,770 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of CME Group worth $89,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

