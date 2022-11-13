Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,207 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,207 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Broadcom worth $164,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $518.09 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $471.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

