Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 93,172 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,172 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chevron worth $177,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $186.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.40. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $360.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

