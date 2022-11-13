Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.80

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $759.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $78.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,476.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 99.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

