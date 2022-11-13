Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

