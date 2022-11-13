EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the October 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in EBET during the third quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EBET during the second quarter worth $238,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in EBET during the second quarter worth $737,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EBET by 3,851.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in EBET by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EBET alerts:

EBET Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of EBET stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 56,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,052. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. EBET has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBET ( NASDAQ:EBET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EBET had a negative return on equity of 100.04% and a negative net margin of 80.68%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About EBET

(Get Rating)

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.