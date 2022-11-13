Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.37

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.37 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.43). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.44), with a volume of 883,339 shares changing hands.

Eckoh Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £110.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,800.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.34.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

