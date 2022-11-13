Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:TEAF opened at $13.50 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.