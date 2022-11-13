Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $40,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 37,255 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,504 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

