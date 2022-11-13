Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.
Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE EPC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.