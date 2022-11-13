Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NYSE EPC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

