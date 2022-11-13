Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to $2.17-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,080. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

