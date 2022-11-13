Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to $2.17-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

EPC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 468,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,080. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

