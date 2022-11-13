Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to $2.17-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.
Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance
EPC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 468,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,080. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Further Reading
