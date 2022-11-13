Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Boosted by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE EW traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,426. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,326. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

