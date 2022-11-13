EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Target Price to $21.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $749.82 million, a P/E ratio of -378.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

