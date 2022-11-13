eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $4.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.94.

EHTH stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in eHealth by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in eHealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

