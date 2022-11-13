eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $4.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.94.
eHealth Stock Performance
EHTH stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.
Institutional Trading of eHealth
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
