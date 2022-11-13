Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 1,613.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Up 5.7 %

SOLO opened at $1.29 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth about $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 635.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70,932 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 2,274.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

