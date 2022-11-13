Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 1,613.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Up 5.7 %
SOLO opened at $1.29 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.