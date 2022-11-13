Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$1.06. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 88,786 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$153.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.05.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya ( TSE:EFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.