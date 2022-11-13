Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.17.
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 4.9 %
Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $785.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
