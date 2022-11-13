Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

ENB opened at C$55.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$46.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.94.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.94.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.