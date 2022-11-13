Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $669.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 210,064 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

