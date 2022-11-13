Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $669.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
