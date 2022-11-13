Enghouse Systems Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$31.20 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$23.96 and a 1-year high of C$61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENGH shares. CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price objective on Enghouse Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.10.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

