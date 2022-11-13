Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.63 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $319.43 million and $39.63 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00581435 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.74 or 0.30306510 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
