ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 898.8 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSF remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885. ENN Energy has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.
About ENN Energy
