ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 898.8 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSF remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885. ENN Energy has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

