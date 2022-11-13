Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $293.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $292.01 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.70 and its 200 day moving average is $239.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

