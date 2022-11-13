EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. Bank of America lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.86. EOG Resources has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 82,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,311 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 178.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 196,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 126,223 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 33.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

