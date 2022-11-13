EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $9.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.23. The company had a trading volume of 350,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.92. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $719.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total transaction of $1,238,183.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,024 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

