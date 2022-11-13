EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EQRx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

EQRx Price Performance

EQRx stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. EQRx has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts expect that EQRx will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 30.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQRx by 44.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQRx by 69.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in EQRx by 50.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in EQRx by 40.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

