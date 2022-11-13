EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EQRx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.
EQRx Price Performance
EQRx stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. EQRx has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
Institutional Trading of EQRx
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 30.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQRx by 44.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQRx by 69.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in EQRx by 50.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in EQRx by 40.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
EQRx Company Profile
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.