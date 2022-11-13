Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

