ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

ESAB Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE ESAB traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $43.23. 352,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $58.08.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

