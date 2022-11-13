ESG Planning Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ESG Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 6.6% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

VGT stock traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,914. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

