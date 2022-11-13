ESG Planning Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ESG Planning lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 250,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 52,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,928,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

