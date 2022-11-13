ESG Planning Sells 1,166 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ESG Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.4% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,559. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average is $196.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

