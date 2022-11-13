ESG Planning Sells 2,935 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ESG Planning lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of ESG Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,765,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,367. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.