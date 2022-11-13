Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of GMBLP opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

