Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Esquire Financial has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $43.66 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $352.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,240 shares of company stock worth $448,034. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.