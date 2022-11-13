Euler (EUL) Price Down 42.3% Over Last 7 Days

Euler (EUL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Euler token can now be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00029414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $48.24 million and $1.41 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euler has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

