European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.95 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.59.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

ERE.UN stock opened at C$3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.66. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$279.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.68.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.